The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has requested the government to accord David ‘Yogi’ Mandigora national hero status.

In a statement to the Sports and Recreation Commission, ZIFA said:

“Mandigora had a huge impact on the face of local football from the colonial days when the sport was used to challenge colonial rule.

“It was fitting that he was crowned as the soccer star in 1980 when the country attained independence.”

The local football mother body added:

“David served the sporting fraternity and the nation at large with distinction and it is our humble request that he be bestowed with the greatest honour of being declared a national hero.”

