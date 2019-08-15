ZIFA bans Zim Warriors players who revolted at Afcon 2019 in Egypt

ZIFA has, with immediate effect, disbanded the Warriors’ structures from the technical bench to the players in what the association says is in sync with its national teams’ policy.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon by the association’s chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse, the establishment of the new national team set up was to be informed by the association’s national teams policy, code of conduct and philosophy with all future call ups based on commitment, technical and tactical aptitude, patriotism and above all discipline.

“Players and technical personnel with a questionable commitment to national duty shall not be considered for any selection in the future,” reads the statement.

All ring leaders of a player revolt that rocked the Warriors camp before and during the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Egypt will not be selected for future national team assignments as the inquest into the failed Afcon campaign took yet another rough twist yesterday.

Zifa executive committee members met on Friday last week and made a number of resolutions before dropping the bombshell in a statement yesterday.

“The entire national men’s team was with immediate effect disbanded following wide consultations with stakeholders. The decision to disband the entire national team from the technical team to the players was arrived at after going through the technical reports which the association received and the recommendations from the Zifa technical and development committee,” Zifa said in a statement.

However, the new technical set up, based on their own discretion, have a right to select players who were in the previous team.” While Zifa said they will allow the incoming new Warriors coach to recall players who were in the previous team, the future of most of the players who participated in the doomed Afcon campaign now look uncertain.

Sources report that a number of “prominent and senior figures” from the Warriors squad that participated at the Afcon have been blacklisted and will not be selected for future assignments for their alleged role in the player revolts that rocked the team in Egypt.

