The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has appealed against the decision to disqualify Zimbabwe from Cosafa Men’s Under-17 for fielding an over-age player.
ZIFA said they carried out their own MRI tests and excluded six players.
Meanwhile Cosafa say the disqualification is for “failing an age eligibility test”, not age-cheating as such.
Zimbabwe, Botswana, Comoros and Eswatini have all been thrown out of the 2020 Cosafa Men’s Under-17 Championship for fielding over-age players.
The teams all had at least one player failing MRI scans. Tournament will restart on Sunday with the remaining four teams.
-Zwnews
