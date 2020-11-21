Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri says her ministry is swimming in debt, due to a budgetary deficit, adding that in 2020 Defence Budget bid was $ZWL 6.9 Billion, but only received $ZWL 6.6 Billion.

Presenting during the 2021 Pre-budget Seminar Muchinguri said members of the defence force are expected to have 6 uniforms at any given time but this not what’s happening on the ground.

Meanwhile, speaking at the same occasion currently underway in the capital, Minister of Justice Hon Ziyambi Ziyambi says there is a need to capacitate the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, so that it can be effective.

He bemoans the state of the country’s prisons adds that there is a serious need to revamp them. He also said there is a need for more Magistrate courts in the country so that legal matters are concluded within appropriate time frames.

In his submission, Minister of Housing Eng Daniel Garwe says Govt is seriously considering subdivision of houses in low density suburbs, adds that as a country, Zimbabwe needs to build high rising buildings.

He also called for the regularisation of some illegal settlements and urged the private sector to chip in; “We encourage the private sector to come and help with the regularisation and sanitation program in illegal settlements.”

-Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

106636

0

0

cookie-check

UPDATE: Ministerial submissions at the 2021 Pre-budget Seminar

no