The country’s mother football governing body, ZIFA has added 80 new referees who succeeded in the annual Beginners’ examinations held in November last year, Zwnews exclusively reveals.

Out of the 121 aspirants who sat for the examinations, a total of 41 failed to make the grade, resulting in a 61percent pass rate. Sixty-nine of the new referees are male, while a paltry 11 females triumphed in the examinations. Harare numerically tops all provinces with 16 new referees while the Midlands province only produced three new referees.

Bulawayo and Mashonaland West provinces will each boast of 13 new referees while Masvingo has twelve.

Zwnews