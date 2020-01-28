At Harare (Civil) Magistrates Court, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights is challenging Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)’s ban of Women’s Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence’s (WALPE) march scheduled for Wednesday 29 January 2010 in Harare to petition Parliament demanding implementation of electoral reforms to guarantee full and effective participation of women in electoral processes as candidates and voters.

In banning WALPE’s march, ZRP says the organisation’s Executive Director Star Dewah is currently facing “serious” charges of plotting to overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government hence “the event might be taken advantage of” to further Dewah’s unexplained “agenda”.