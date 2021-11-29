Douglas Munatsi, the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, has died in a house fire, law enforcement sources told ZimLive.

Police are investigating a fire at the prominent business executive’s 9th floor flat on Fifth Avenue and Josiah Tongogara in which he was killed at around 4AM on Monday.

A police source said: “The fire is being investigated as possible arson.”

The former BancABC CEO was appointed to the role by President Emmerson Mnangagwa two years ago.

ZimLive understands Munatsi was due to meet Mnangagwa on Monday morning. Zimlive