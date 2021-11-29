Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance deputy chair, Job Sikhala says President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his party must fall.

Posting on his Twitter account, this morning Sikhala said:

“Good morning Zimbabwe Mnangagwa’s ZANU PF must fall!!”

Meanwhile, Sikhala was recently capped by President Mnangagwa after graduating with a law degree from Midlands State University.

“After spending much of my 2 years in prison at Chikurubi as a political prisoner I remained focused on my studies.

“Today I graduated with my Master of Laws (LLM) degree with Midlands State University (MSU) Title of thesis.

“The right to demonstrate & petition. Zimb as case study,” he said.

Zwnews