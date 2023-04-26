The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) says power generation is set to improve when Hwange Unit 7, which is currently undergoing further commissioning tests, finally comes on stream after successful synchronisation.

The power utility also says power supply will improve following the allocation of more water to it at Kariba Dam by the Zambezi River Authority.

However, ZESA also advises clients to buy more power in advance as its prepaid electricity token system will be disrupted between 5-6 May 2023.

Zimbabwe has been suffering from electricity shortages due to low power generation capacity, due to a number of factors such as obsolete equipment.

Zwnews