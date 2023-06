The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has warned of power outages in some parts of Harare.

The power utility through its arm Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company says the outages is due to faults on the main line.

In a public notice, ZESA said some of the affected places include Zimre Park, Windsor Park, Sun Way City, Domboramwari, Reuben Shops and surrounding areas.

Zwnews