Prominent artist Lady Storm, popularly known as Eriza has been summoned to appear at the Harare Civil Court this coming Monday.

Born as Lyn Fungisai Magodo, Eriza’s call up is in response to her ex lover’s plea for visitation rights with their daughter.

Luckmore Pongolani, who works as a car dealer and happens to be Lady Storm’s ex-partner, has submitted an application asking access to their daughter during weekends and school breaks.

He believes that their child deserves the opportunity to experience the natural bond between a father and daughter.

