The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority has warned of power outages in the country’s second capital Bulawayo.
ZESA says this has been necessiated by faults on its networks and the ongoing works.
Zwnews
Feb 27, 2022 | Zim Latest
Zwnews
