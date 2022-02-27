Zimbabwean Boxer Kudakwashe Chiwandire has been crowned–WBC- interim Super Bantamweight Champion after beating Catherine Phiri on split point decision.

The fight that was taken to the ropes after 10 rounds of hard knocks and blows saw Chiwandire out power Phiri in the explosive fight be crowned winner.

Phiri has now registered her fifth loss in the ring, after 22 fights , 17 wins and is yet to record a draw while Chiwandire who resigetred her eighth fight has now recorded five wins , two losses and one draw in her professional career .

And speaking after the loss PHIRI said she will get back to drawing board and see where she lost the bout.

She said going forward she will Endeavour to come back stronger.

Champion Chiwandire said it was tight fight but that her age was an advantage as Phiri is now aging.

She said it is time for young and upcoming boxers to take up the mantle and become the face of Africa.

For other fights staged, In the Flyweight nontitle fight category, Alfred Muwowo beat Robert Kachidza of Malawi via a technical knockout in the fifth round following wave of powerful punches in the explosive bout to be crowned winner.

Following his victory Muwowo said he needs a big fight that will fully test his strength and growth as a boxer

Other bouts staged saw Julius Indongo take Sherrif Kasongo of the Democratic Republic of Congo down to his feet with a 6th round technical knockout .

It was a sublime night and in the Bantamweight category, Davy Mwale who fights under Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions-OQBP- beat Bongani Makovora of Zimbabwe on a unanimous point decision as the fight was decided after eight scheduled rounds.

In another lightweight contest Remmie Simbeye beat Zimbabwean Grey Chimukwapulo on Unanimous point decision while Mubelala Mukuni also fought tooth and nail to win his bout against Issa Phiri of Zimbabwe on the same footing.

In the most unprecedentedly outcome Gracious Simwalizi took out his opponent

Aubrey Masumba of Malawi via a technical knockout in the first round.

The opening bout which was a Bantamweight nontitle fight lasted for only three rounds as Lina Kasweka took out Chimwemwe Banda of Malawi in the international fight.

