The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) through its distribution arm has warned of power outages in Harare and other places.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) a distribution arm of ZESA says the planned cuts are meant to pave way for maintenance works.

Zimbabwe is reeling under depressed power generation due to a number of factors, this has seen some places in Harare going for days without electricity.

As of today, the country’s power generation stands as follows:

