The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a fatal road traffic accident in which Tawanda Manase aged between 23 and 25 died on admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after being run over by Land Rover Discovery vehicle whilst sleeping at the veranda of a shop at number 72 Harare Street, Harare on 18/12/23.

According to police, the victim’s next of kin are yet to be identified.

Anyone with information is implored to report at any nearest Police Station.

In other news, police in Chinhoyi are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at Lomagundi College on 09/01/24 at around 2030 hours. 10 unknown suspects pounced at the college and attacked security guards and the deputy head.

The suspects stole a pistol, laptops, cellphones and a Mazda Tribute vehicle which they used as a get-away car.

The suspects broke into the finance office where they blew an empty cash safe before breaking into the Principal’s office where they stole undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews