The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has warned of planned power cuts in the Harare region.

ZETDC which is an arm of the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority, says the cuts would be to pave way for maintenance works.

Apparently, the country has for years been contending with power outages owing to a number of factors including antiquated equipment, prone to regular breakdowns.

Vandalism has also been a thorn in the flesh for the power utility.

Zwnews