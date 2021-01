The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) says there is limited power on the national grid.

The power utility says this has been caused by a technical fault at Hwange Power Station which will result in ‘load curtailment’ during the evening peak period of 1600 to 1900hrs.

ZESA says efforts are underway to restore normalcy and urged customers to use the available power sparingly.

-zwnews

