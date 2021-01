Joe, you know I won

A hoax Donald Trump letter for new US President Joe Biden was used to falsely claim that the former US President wrote a one line letter to his successor with the above text.

According to a post made by the Reuters news agency in response to the letter, this document has numerous discrepancies of style compared with previous letters sent from Trump’s White House. The former president did leave a letter for Biden, but it has not been released at the time of publication.