The country’s power utility Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) Holdings has warned Zimbabweans of crippling power cuts for the next 30 days.

This has been attributed to technical faults a..t the Hwange Power Station and a scheduled maintenance on one the units.

The power utility recently reported a breakdown at Hwange, plus the need to re-plan maintenance timetables at the new Unit 7.

Hwange peaked at over 1000MW recently, but was down to 674MW on Tuesday (yesterday).

Currently, Zimbabwe needs at least 1800MW, but demand is rising with pending applications of 2500MW, mostly from growing mines.

Zimbabwe has been struggling to meet her energy demand due to antiquated equipment prone to regular breakdowns.

To make matters better, the country has been importing electricity from neighbouring Zambia and Mozambique.

Zwnews