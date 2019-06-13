ZESA Moves To Stage 2 Load Shedding…”17-Hour-Power Cuts”

The Zimbabwean electricity crisis has moved to another level with the country’s Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) announcing that they have now moved to Stage 2 of the load shedding schedule.

Speaking through ZBC, ZETDC said,

Kindly note that generation at Hwange is depressed due to a technical fault. Load shedding is now on Stage 2.

Load shedding may be above [for longer periods than] the publicized schedules. We apologize for any inconveniences caused. Stage 2 load shedding entails that areas will experience longer periods of power cuts than the original timetable that was published over a month ago.

Zimbabweans are currently experiencing 8 to 15 hours of load shedding.

The low water levels in Kariba Dam have been blamed for less electricity output at the hydropower station.

-State Media