The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has stopped recruiting more employees in an effort said be aimed at reducing expenses as the power utility is struggling to meet its financial obligations.

According to the authority, this is due to a ballooning staff complement.

Recently, applications were invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to enable the power utility training centre to create a pool of manpower which will be required to fill a number of posts within ZESA Holdings at the National Training Centre as and when the need arises.

It also warned members of the public to be careful of criminal acts, saying that ZESA Holdings does not require payment of any king for submission of applications or attend intervies.

ZESA Holdings also said it had not engaged any agent for this recruitment process

“Any such requests/demands are criminal and should be reported to the police or to the above-named addressee,” the power utility warned.

