The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority ZESA has cut power supply to the Harare water treatment plants over debt owed to the utility by the City of Harare (CoH), the local authority has disclosed.

In a notice to its residents, CoH said the power switch off has affected normal water delivery, adding that negotiations are underway for power restoration.

“Dear Harare Residents.

“We are facing power challenges at our water treatment plants following power disconnections over a debt by the power utility.

“We are currently negotiating with ZESA for power restoration,” said CoH.

The local authority also pointed out that it is owed over ZWL8 billion by its customers, saying failure by its customers to pay their bills is adversely affecting CoH’s capacity to pay its creditors.

Residents have since been urged to always honour their part by paying their bills.

-Zwnews