File photo for illustration only

The government has expressed worry over the rate at which buildings are being gutted by fire in the country, saying it raises a lot of questions.

This follows a fire incident which happened in Bulawayo Central yesterday at Southampton House which houses some police officers among its tenants.

The fire came high on the heels of two other incidents, in Bulawayo and Kwekwe, in which property worth thousands of dollars were destroyed in infernos.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana expressed worry over the rate of these fires.

“The frequency by which fires are happening in Zimbabwe raises a lot questions about our Fire Awareness.

“In Bulawayo Central the Fire Brigade is battling a fire at Southampton House which also houses some police officers among its tenants.

“This, after the Mpilo and Kwekwe fires,” he wrote on his Twitter handle last night.

-Zwnews