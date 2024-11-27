The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) in conjunction with the Scientific and Industrial Research and Development Centre (SIRDC) is conducting solar photovoltaic systems design and installations training countrywide.

The target group for this course is those with technical background, working for companies that design, install, or distribute solar PV systems operating in Zimbabwe.

With electricity challenges becoming an order of the day in Zimbabwe, it is believed that when well harnessed, solar can bridge the gap.

According to energy experts, Zimbabwe is among countries in world with good climate for solar systems.

The country is said to have eight to nine hours of solar usable sunlight everyday.

