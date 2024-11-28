Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube will present the 2025 National Budget Statement this afternoon.

This is amid high expectations that Treasury’s expenditure plan will reignite the strong growth momentum of the recent past, build resilience in the economy to withstand future natural and human-induced shocks as well as engender durable macro-economic stability.

While cautious not to pre-empt the exact details of the 2025 fiscal plan, Minister Ncube revealed at a pre-Budget seminar earlier this month in Bulawayo, some key insights into the Government’s priority areas, which will seek to match the limited resources with the country’s developmental goals.

In line with the expectations of many economists, Minister Ncube indicated that agriculture remained the cornerstone of the economy and would seek to ensure the sector anchors recovery efforts following the impact of El Nino-induced drought, which weighed on the sector’s traditionally strong contribution to growth.

The 2024 National Budget, initially formulated using the Zimbabwe dollar, has been reconfigured to reflect the new ZiG currency.

The approved expenditure for the 2024 Budget is ZiG87.9 billion, with revenue collections amounting to ZiG36.5 billion against expenditures of ZiG38.9 billion in the first six months of the year.

Zwnews