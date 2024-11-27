In a press statement signed by Presidential spokesperson George Charamba (pictured) the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) says President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has no plans to serve beyond 2028.

Reacting to a story by a local daily, Newsday titled Mnangagwa turns to parallel structures, the OPC demanded that the Editor of NewsDay retracts the defamatory story within seven days, failure which the Office reserves the right to initiate and institute legal proceedings.

Despite Mnangagwa repeatedly saying he will not extend his term of office, a faction within the ruling party has come to the open calling on the President to remain in office beyond 2030.

Mnangagwa is said to be holding secret meetings at his Precabe Farm, with the aim of extending his stay in office beyond his constitutional term limit.

As of now, three out of the ten provinces have called on Mnangagwa to stay put beyond his constitutional term limit.

Zwnews