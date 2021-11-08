The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body established by the Energy Regulatory Authority Act has released Liquid Petroleum gas prices for November.

ZERA has since urged operators to display the prices prominently on their shops.

Operators have also been advised that it is possible for them sell at below prescribed prices depending on trade advantages.

Meanwhile, because of erratic electricity supply by the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority, many people are relying on LP gas as source of energy for cooking.

Apparently, ZESA is attributing the continued loadshedding to repair works.

Zwnews