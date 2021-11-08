Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa has saluted former ZANU-PF youth leader Godfrey Tsenengamu for apologising over past deeds.

Tsenengamu, who was instrumental in selling the Team Lacoste brand led by then vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa during the factional wars recently launched own party, were he confessed and apologized to those he would have wronged during his time at a leader in ZANU-PF.

He said though he has never spilt any blood, but caused untold pain to others during his time.

Tsenengamu said he even caused others to flee their homes as he unleashed terror.

Meanwhile, commenting on Tsenengamu’s confession, Chamisa said:

“I respect genuine and humble people!

“Very few people have the courage to genuinely apologize.”

