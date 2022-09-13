The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced new Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices for the month of September 2022.

In a statement, the authority indicated that the USD price had been reviewed down from US$2.02 in August while the Zimbabwe dollar price had been reviewed up from ZW$930.96 in August. Reads the latest notice:

LIQUIFIED PETROLEUM GAS (LPG) -SEPTEMBER 2022

Stakeholders are advised that the LPG prices for September 2022 calculated according to the Petroleum (Liquid Petroleum Gas Pricing) Regulations 90 of 2021 are as follows:

Currency September 2022

US$ price/kg 1.88

ZWL price/kg 1 078.09

Operators are advised to display the prices at their retail outlets at a prominent place in clearly legible letters.

Please note that it is permissible to sell LPG at prices below the prescribed prices depending on one’s trading advantages.

ZERA advised stakeholders that the petroleum price updates by the authority can be verified on the official ZERA website, Facebook or Twitter.