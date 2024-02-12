Categories: Zim Latest

ZEC to remove 4562 dead persons from voters’ roll

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) through (General Notice 193 of 2024) has published a list of Deceased Persons who will be removed from the voters roll.

A total of 4,562 people will be removed.

Apparently, the election management body uges citizens check if their names have been erroneously included and notify it within 7 days from the date of publication.

Zwnews

12th February 2024

