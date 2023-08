The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says it is too late to remove Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai (MDC-T) leader Douglas Mwonzora from the presidential ballot paper.

Mwonzora recently pulled out from the presidential race citing uneven playing field.

However, the country’s elections management body told the Daily News yesterday that his name would not be removed, because it is too late to do so with polls just few days away.

Zwnews