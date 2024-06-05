The Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans (COZWVA) have made sensational claims that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is conducting underground voter registration countrywide.

Posting on its X handle, COZWVA says what is abnormal about the process is that there is no official announcement of the program.

“ZEC is running under ground voter registration programs.

“We know on various occasions they run such programs but what is ABNORMAL is that, they is no official announcement or advertments except on Zanu pf platforms.

“This week they are in Chivi in Masvingo Province,” says COZWVA.

Apparently, the rumour mill is grinding that the country could be heading for early polls following the 2023 elections which were roundly condemned as failed to meet guidelines governing democratic polls.

However, the ruling party ZANU PF and the government says the issue of elections is a closed chapter.

The disputed polls were won by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mangagwa amid complaints from various quarters alleging rigging.

