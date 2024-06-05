The pre-trial conference in the prison escape case of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester gets underway in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein today.

Bester will appear in court along with his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana, and seven of their co-accused. They face 16 criminal charges including fraud and corruption.

Meanwhile, a Closed Circuit Television technician Tebogo Lipholo is accused of allegedly having switched off the cameras on the night of the escape.

On the other hand, G4S supervisor, Senohe Matsoara, is accused of recruiting the role-players of the escape, and transporting into prison, Katlego Bereng’s body that was planted in Bester’s cell as a decoy.

eNCA