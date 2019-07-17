ZEC Chair, Chigumba “Finds” Hubby After 20 Years Of Separation– Report

After reports in the run-up to last year’s harmonized elections claiming that the ZEC Chair Priscilla Chigumba was in a romantic relationship with a ZANU PF cabinet minister, Chigumba has reportedly reunited with her ex-husband and businessman Mac Chigumba.

Zim Morning Post says that the two were spotted together at a party held in Harare last week.

The Chigumbas separated more than twenty years ago and they have four children together.

The publication claims that its source shedded more light on the Chigumbas’ reunion. Said the source:

Priscilla and Mac are back together and recently they held a party for their daughter Mukai who turned 21. They were cosy and re-ignited the flames of twenty years ago when they met in high school when she was at St Ignatius College. They have not formally communicated to their families but I can put it to you that arikufambidzana (they are dating). For the record she is not pregnant, it’s just her stomach which had a bulge.

Chigumba is on record demanding her privacy be respected and that her private remains exactly that.