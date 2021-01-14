Two Zimbabwe National Army officers, a Lieutenant and a Corporal, have been arrested over the Gwebi US$2.5 million cash-in-transit robbery.
See full list below:
- Nomatter Jonga aged 43 years – Res: 15858 Sunningdale 2, Harare; Bus: ZB Bank 21 Natal road, Avondale
- Mathew Simango aged 66 years – Res: 13 Amalinda road, Glenview 7, Harare; Bus: ZB Bank 21 Natal road, Avondale
- Fanuel Musakwa aged 34 years – Res: 5854 Kuwadzana 5, Harare; Bus: ZB Bank 21 Natal road, Avondale
- Gerald Rutizira aged 36 years – NR: 18-097047 C80; Res: 187 Amsterdam Park, Harare; Bus: Not employed.
- Kelvin Musakwa aged 25 years – NR Unknown; Res: 5254 Kuwadzana 7, Harare; Bus: Not employed
- Tendai Zuze aged 35 years – NR 49-113360 P 49; Res: 2004-183 Block 3, Mbare Flats, Harare; Bus: Not employed
- Neverson Mwamuka aged 35 years – NR 49-113360 P 49; Res: 2004-183 Block 3, Mbare Flats, Harare; Bus: Not employed;
- Trymore Chapfika aged 36 years – NR 49-064955 Q 48; Res: 213 Block 3, Mbare Flats Harare; Bus: Not employed
- Tozivepi Chirara aged 28 years – NR 24-208889 J 38; Res: 12-9th Street, Warren Park 1, Harare; Bus: Not employed
- Charles Chirara aged 30 years – NR 63-1484685 W 38; Res: 573 Ushewokunze, Harare; Bus: 5.3 Infantry Battalion, Battlefields, Kwekwe; Rank: Corporal; Force number: 834060L
- Terrence Matimba aged 28 years – NR 63-1494306 D 80; Res: 1667 Lusaka, Highfield, Harare; Bus: Parachute Regiment, Inkomo Barracks, Nyabira; Rank: Lieutenant; Force number: 788943W