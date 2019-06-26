ZCTU Threatens Massive Shutdown Over US-dollar Ban

Known for triggering the January 14 violent shutdown, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has rubbished statutory instrument 142/19 and warned that workers are ready to engage in mass action if the government doesn’t reverse the decision to ban the use of foreign currency.

Addressing members of the press in Harare on Tuesday ZCTU said:

“With impunity and no sense of shame, the government is shying away from responsibility for the destruction of the local currency in the first instance and now the multi currency system that it inherited from a functional state of the GNU in 2013.

ZCTU added that the government has been taking its people for granted by lying when it introduced the bond note in 2016 that they were adequately backed by lines of credit from Afreximbank.

The threat of mass action comes after the Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube on Monday outlawed the use of the United States dollar and a host of other foreign currencies in local transactions.

-Agencies