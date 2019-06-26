ZESA At It Again…Intensifies Load Shedding

The country’s power utility company Zesa Holdings has intensified its load-shedding schedule following a breakdown at Hwange Power Station. Zesa has announced that it will implement load shedding outside the official schedule.

In an advisory on social media, the power utility company said:

Due to a technical fault at Hwange Power Station, local generation is now depressed, & load shedding is now being implemented at Stage 2. Customers will be advised on restoration progress. Load shedding is now being implemented outside the published schedule.

Zimbabwe is experiencing severe power cuts that have seen consumers enduring long periods without electricity.

Business, including industrialists and miners, has since raised concerns, warning the rolling power cuts would severely erode viability.

-Agencies