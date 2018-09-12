ZCC Mutendi man in court for robbing commercial thigh vendor

By Kelvin Kasiwulaya

Surely “Rinemanyanga hariputirwe” this Shona adage took precedence in Shurugwi where a Zion Christian Church member appeared before a local magistrate for robbing a commercial se_x worker at knife point.

Arthur Mutendi (29) of house number 16 Mambowa Shurugwi appeared before Shurugwi resident Magistrate Sangster Tavengwa for contravening Section 126 (1) (b) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

Prosecuting Bertha Bore told the court that, on August 23 2018 at around 00:45 hrs at house number 16 Mambowa Shurugwi, Arthur Mutendi sought the company of Kudzai Mapiko a local prostitute who he promised to pay for bedroom services.

When the two arrived at Mapiko’s house Mutendi laid on a bed waiting for the action to begin, however Mapiko demanded payment before rendering her service.

Mutendi woke up and pretended to take cash from his pocket but he withdrew a knife and commanded Mapiko to give him her cell phone.

Mutendi grabbed Mapiko and placed a knife on her neck, she surrendered her cellphone to the accused.

The accused removed both a sim card and a memory card from the phone and returned them to the complainant.

After robbing Mapiko at knife point, Mutendi forced the complainant to escort him and open the gate so that he would leave.

The value of property stolen was valued at $180.

The accused shall appear before Magistrate Tavengwa for sentencing on September 18