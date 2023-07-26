The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has responded to allegations by Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere that it is acting like the mouthpiece of ZANU PF.

Mahere accused the national broadcaster of covering ruling party campaigns while shunning the main opposition party’s campaigns.

In its response, which fell short in addressing the allegations, ZBC pointed out a few occasions when it mentioned the CCC in its news bulletins, and implied as having covered the main opposition party.

Political commentator Elder Mabhunu says the failure by ZBC to address the allegations raised by Mahere is a sign that the national broadcaster is indeed acting like the mouthpiece of ZANU PF.

“ZBC has never covered main opposition party events or its leader except mentioning it in passing.

“Even when they cover Chamisa in passing, it is usually in negative light,” he says.

Zwnews