The European Union (EU) has deployed its election observers to the country’s ten provinces as the nation gears for polls set for 23 August this year.

The EU deployed 46 long term election observers.

The deployment came after the accreditations were received, the boxes packed, and three days of briefings completed.

Speaking on the team’s mandate, Deputy Chief Observer Beata Martin-Rozumilowicz promised to stick to their purpose.

The EU is a globally recognised and credible actor in international election observation. Since 2000, the EU has deployed over 200 Election Observation Missions (EOMs) in more than 75 countries.

The support to democracy worldwide is not just consistent with the European Union’s fundamental principles: it is our clear interest, and a crucial tool for our foreign policy.

Only a functioning democracy can address its citizen’s needs, meet their demands and fulfil their aspirations. EU Election Observation Missions enhance their engagement with partner countries, including in support of their efforts to fulfil their international human rights obligations.

Electoral observation is not just the task of one day and the quality of the electoral process has to be continuously reassessed and improved.

According to EU a democratic election is incomplete without a level playing field, fair competition between candidates, freedom of expression, of assembly and association, the respect for human rights and a neutral and independent election management body.

A vibrant civil society and diverse media landscape are also essential pre-requisites.

The European Union deploys EOMs to countries all around the world, with the exception of the regions covered by the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE). In the EU Member States, election processes are observed by the OSCE.

