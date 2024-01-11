Information Minister Takes Decisive Action Following Controversial Broadcast on ZBC

Information Minister Jenfan Muswere has made a bold move by dismissing the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) board and suspending two presenters in the aftermath of a broadcast that denigrated the Ndebele tribe.

The shocking revelation unfolded during a broadcast, where presenters Farai Juliet Magada and Victoria Manase claimed that Ndebele King Lobengula Khumalo traded the country to British imperialists in exchange for sugar.

The fallout from their controversial statements resulted in the suspension of both presenters. They not only asserted a partial justification of colonialism but also perpetuated the unfounded claim that King Lobengula sold the country to the United Kingdom for sugar.

Sources suggest that Minister Muswere’s decision to dismiss the Dr Josaya Tai-led board stemmed from concerns about performance, oversight, and corporate governance issues at ZBC. The allegedly divisive remarks made by the presenters played a significant role in the minister’s decision, with an insider describing their show as “scandalous.”

Adding complexity to the situation, one of the presenters, Farai Juliet Magada, had been previously involved in a controversial Robson Mhandu sex scandal at ZBC.

In a viral video clip that captured the presenters discussing historical issues, they touched on topics such as the end of apartheid in South Africa in 1994. Despite describing the conversation as trivia, their remarks during this discussion sparked public outrage and contributed to their suspension.

The dismissed ZBC board, chaired by Dr Josaya Tai, included members Thomas Bvuma, Tsitsi Dangarembizi, Heliate Rushwaya, Dorothy Mabika, Devnanda Popatla, Reverend Thompson Dube, and Brian Mutangandebvu.