Mighty Warriors head coach, Shadreck Mlauzi, has been acquitted of charges of indecent assault and assault involving the team’s fitness trainer, Brenda Chaora. Magistrate Ethel Rutendo Chichera ruled in favor of Mlauzi, citing Chaora’s poor witness credibility due to inconsistencies in her testimony.

The accusations against Mlauzi included touching Chaora’s thighs and buttocks and attempting to kiss her on two occasions during the team’s camp in Zimbabwe and South Africa. Mlauzi asserted that he had a virtual relationship with Chaora and denied the allegations, claiming that she was being used to undermine his position.

Magistrate Chichera emphasized the need for caution in evaluating the evidence, as it boiled down to the word of the accused versus that of the complainant. She highlighted material differences in Chaora’s various versions of events, suggesting a potential fabrication of the case.

Referring to WhatsApp messages presented in court showing flirtatious exchanges after the alleged assault, Magistrate Chichera pointed out discrepancies in Chaora’s statements about the nature of the encounter. The ruling underscored the inconsistencies in Chaora’s testimony, raising doubts about the validity of the assault allegations.

Mlauzi’s acquittal brings a sense of relief, with the court highlighting the need for a cautious approach in cases where testimonies are plagued by inconsistencies.

state media