Norton independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says the public media is now on the back foot to independent and social media such that it is now hard for the ruling party to push its propaganda.

“Today independent& citizen journalists are more dependable than state media.

Mliswa adds that the public media is no longer dependable and many are shunning it’s narrative.

“That is why the ruling party today is struggling in creating a cohesive and strong propaganda narrative. It’s constantly undressed by social media,” he says.

Mliswa says the public media is now a reactive tool, a sitting duck.