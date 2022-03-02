Norton independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says the public media is now on the back foot to independent and social media such that it is now hard for the ruling party to push its propaganda.
“Today independent& citizen journalists are more dependable than state media.
Mliswa adds that the public media is no longer dependable and many are shunning it’s narrative.
“That is why the ruling party today is struggling in creating a cohesive and strong propaganda narrative. It’s constantly undressed by social media,” he says.
Mliswa says the public media is now a reactive tool, a sitting duck.
“No one cares about public media today because social media progress has made public media a sitting duck plodding in the wake of running narratives.
“Today state media is a reactive tool. It’s all about damage control and official positions,” adds Mliswa.
He adds that in that case, Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa is correct in discarding it.
“Public media no longer holds much relevance beyond offering official Govt positions,” he says.
Zwnews