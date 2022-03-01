Chimurenga music legend Thomas Mapfumo says President Emmerson Mnangagwa should stop violence and oppressing the opposition.

Speaking in a video, Mapfumo said there is no need to murder opposition supporters.

He said Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa enjoys immense popular support because he is loved by the masses.

Apparently, President Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF party seem to be in a panic mode because of the resilience of the youthful opposition leader Chamisa.

Recently, Vice president Constantino Chiwenga likened CCC to lice, saying they should be crashed, a rhetoric which analysts say is genocidal and recipe for violence.

Over the years, ZANU-PF members have been fingered in violent acts against opposition party members.

Zwnews