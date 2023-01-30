Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says he has been approached by some ZANU PF youths asking him to rejoin the ruling party.

“I have experienced these things myself & daily I’m attacked in the groups. Temba, Temba all the time.

“Don’t you have things to do instead of focusing on me on your social groups? If you want me back be explicit. I have been approached before by some youths,” he says.

Mliswa implies that he could only consider re-joining the ruling party if it stops its violent acts.

“How do I return to a party with people who are all about violence and cannot work on the ground. Cannot mobilise and thrive only on fear mongering?” He asks.

