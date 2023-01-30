Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe and Zimbabwe Republic Police -ZRP- Commissioner General Godwin Matanga could be jailed for contempt of court, lawyers have said.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights the two are on the verge of serving prison terms after they wilfully reneged on compensating an Epworth man, who sued them for damages emanating from injuries inflicted on him during anti-govt protests held in 2019.

This resulted in him suffering permanent damage to his spinal cord.

Apparently, although Justice Mhuri ordered Matanga & Kazembe to compensate Chitongo, the 2 have reneged on paying damages & this forced Chitongo through his lawyers Paida Saurombe & Fiona Iliff of ZLHR, to file an application at Harare High Court seeking an order to hold the duo to be in contempt of court.

Or that they be sentenced to 30 days in prison for defaulting on paying the judgment debt amounting to ZWL3.7 million.

Zwnews