The Zanu PF youth league has publicly fingered politically-influential fuel mogul Kudakwashe Tagwireyi in corrupt activities.

Alongside Tagwireyi, the party wing also labelled equally-controversial Billy Rautenbach as the scapegoat to the scourge of corruption that has typified the troubled southern African country’s turbulent economic landscape.

The party’s Youth Commisar Godfrey Tsenengamu told journalists in Harare this afternoon that Tagwireyi, who is purportedly aligned to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, is linked to the now closed Jumbo Mine which hogged the media limelight for its notoriety of the infamous machete wars. He further claimed that Tagwireyi criminally acquired shares in CBZ Bank after Government used the bank to fund the controversy-ridden Command Agriculture.

Tsenengamu also sensationally claimed that they did not know that Tagwireyi also runs Trek Petroleum, a company assigned to handle the fuel concerns of the agrarian scheme.Tagwireyi, who has strong links to Chiwenga, was recently reported to have gifted the ex-army General with a top-of-the-range Merc being used as an escort vehicle for his children.

Chiwenga is embroiled in a nasty legal wrangle with estranged wife, Mary Mubaiwa.

Zwnews