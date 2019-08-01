Zanu PF Youth League Boss Bashed at Party Meeting

Zanu PF Masvingo youth league boss Brian Munyoro was last week confronted by a group of local and Harare-based youths who accused him of corruption, sexual abuse and personalising party property.

Zanu PF national youth league political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu led a group of Zanu PF youths from Harare for an outreach in Masvingo.

The outreach was met with little success after Munyoro reportedly snubbed the meetings in the wards and failed to mobilise party supporters to attend as a way of sabotaging Tsenengamu’s work.

Sources said during one of the meetings at Roger Howman Training Centre, some youths seized Munyoro’s car keys and cell phones while others beat him up.

Some members of the Masvingo provincial youth league are unhappy with Munyoro’s leadership but no one had the guts to stand up to him until they formed an alliance with the visiting Harare youths to humiliate him.

When contacted for comment, Munyoro said the youths who demonstrated against him were just jealous and are fabricating stories to try and soil his name.

“It all happened in full glare of our leadership and they are all aware of what happened. I now wait to hear from them on the course of action to be taken against the culprits.

“They are just people who are jealous of my life and will do anything to soil my name. I have not done anything wrong but I have remained focused in supporting and building our party even during the time when we were vilified for being Lacoste members,” said Munyoro.

Youths who spoke to TellZim News accused Munyoro of being a sexual predator who abused women under his ranks.

In News