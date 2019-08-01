DETE: Police arrest 4 elephant poachers

4 people have been arrested for illegal possession of 8 elephant tasks and 2 warthog teeth in Dete. Police and National Parks Rangers on patrol followed a spoor from the Hwange National Park which led them to one of the accused persons’ homestead.

The accused person revealed that he was in possession of the elephant tasks and also implicated his 3 accomplices who were also tracked and arrested. It was established that the accused persons used cyanide to kill the animals sometime in June 2019.

Poaching is a very serious crime, do not be caught on the wrong side of the law.

zrp