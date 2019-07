By Takunda Shumba

Here are the final results:

Ward 31 bikita East by-election results

ZANU PF – 1112

MDC 410

NCA – 23

SPOILED – 16

TOTAL VOTES CAST – 1551

Nyanga South – Ward 26 by-elections results

Results by polling stations

Selbourne

ZANU PF – 101

MDC – 133

Nyakupinga

ZANU PF – 61

MDC – 11

Mutarazi

ZANU PF -17

MDC – 24

Erin Forest

ZANU PF – 210

MDC – 68.

Total Votes

ZANU PF – 396

MDC – 236